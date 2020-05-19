Liberty: Benjamin Adelsberger

Academic rank: 49 of 317.
Sports: Football, lacrosse, wrestling.
Academic bio: Two academic all-state awards; straight-A honor roll; National Honor Society; academic all-conference team (four years); Lou Fusz student athlete of the month; student of the month (November); 4.0 grade point average (four years).
Athletic bio: Football: program records for single-season tackles (168) and career tackles (469); Post-Dispatch All-Metro third-team utility; second team all-state linebacker (twice); first team all-conference and all-district linebacker (three times); second team all-conference running back; all-“Super Conference” linebacker (twice). Wrestling: second team all-conference, 220 pounds. Lacrosse: first team all-conference defenseman (twice). Also: Lake St. Louis athlete of the month (Sept. 2018).
Activities: DECA; Diversity Club; class officer (four years); Liberty Leadership council (two years).
College: Coe College.
Goal: “I hope to become a nurse and help save and change lives!”
Favorite subject: Science. “All my teachers throughout Liberty have helped me love this subject more and more every year!”
Favorite book: “Legend” trilogy.
Favorite musician: Rodney Atkins.
Role model: My father. “He continually works hard for my family day in and day out, and has always been there for my siblings and me. I aspire to be him in every way!”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.