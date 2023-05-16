Sports: Volleyball (three years); track and field (two years).
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Seal of Biliteracy for Spanish; projected to graduate with Summa Cum Laude Honors; 4.3 GPA; volleyball all-academic (three years).
Athletic bio: Volleyball: GAC Central player of the year; All-Metro third team; Belleville East Metro Classic all-tournament (2022); First team all-conference (2020-2022); first team all-district (2021-22); second team all-district; Post-Dispatch athlete of the week (twice). Track and field: school record in discus and javelin (2022); GAC Central and district discus champion (2021, 2022); GAC Central and district third place in javelin (2022); outstanding female field event award (2021, 2022).
Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (2021-2023); student leadership team at Morning Star (2021); Volunteer: various with NHS and with children’s ministry as well as food pantry. Hobbies: reading, fishing, hiking, kayaking, going to baseball games with my family to watch my brother play.
College: Arkansas Tech University to play volleyball. I have been accepted into the honors program.
Favorite subject: English. “I have always loved English and I enjoy it the most out of all my other classes. I think it comes easily to me because of how much I read and interpret literature outside of class. I also believe that taking Spanish courses throughout high school has drawn me closer to language and how it works.”
Favorite musician: Guns N' Roses.
Favorite book: “The Hunger Games” series.
Role model: My dad. “He has been my coach ever since I was a kid, through basketball and volleyball. Although he was not my high school or club coach, he has been relentless in helping me become who I am today. When I was a kid, he always gave the right amount of toughness with grace. I really do believe that he has a way of connecting with each athlete that he coaches. He takes time with his words and is mindful of the advice he gives and how it might affect their play. One thing he has always taught me is that grit and attention to detail are necessary to becoming an exceptional athlete. But he also has made sure that I am mentally prepared for any challenge that I might face. Because of him, I feel unwavered and ready in times of pressure during a match. Overall, my dad has made a huge impact in my life, on the court and off the court. I will be forever thankful to have him as my coach and my dad.”