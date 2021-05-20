 Skip to main content
Liberty: Wyatt Haynes
Liberty: Wyatt Haynes

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Wrestling (four varsity letters), football (three varsity letters).

Academic bio: Four-time academic all-conference (wrestling); three-time academic all-conference (football); academic all-state (football); seven-time Principal's Honor Roll; Missouri Scholars 100 member; two-time Lou Fusz Student Athlete of the Month.

Athletic bio: Wrestling: Missouri state runner-up (2021) and third-place (2020) finishes; conference and district champion (2020, 2021); sectional champion (2021); NHSCA Nationals seventh place (all-American); two-time Disney Duals All-American; NUWAY National Duals all-American; NUWAY national individual all-American. Football: district champion (2019); second team all-conference.

Activities: National Honor Society; Link Crew; Student Advisory Board; Liberty Eagles Leadership Council; The Eagle Order.

College: University of Chicago.

Goal: “I wish to become an anesthesiologist.”

Favorite subject: Any of the sciences, particular anatomy and physiology as well as biology.

Favorite book: “A Brief History of Time” by Stephen Hawking.

Favorite musician: Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Role model: My father. “He has been my coach for the last 13 years of my life and has taught me how to succeed while being humble. He has also taught me the importance of perseverance and has always exemplified hard work.”

 Scholar Athlete
