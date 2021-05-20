Liberty: Wyatt Haynes

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Wrestling (four varsity letters), football (three varsity letters).
Academic bio: Four-time academic all-conference (wrestling); three-time academic all-conference (football); academic all-state (football); seven-time Principal's Honor Roll; Missouri Scholars 100 member; two-time Lou Fusz Student Athlete of the Month.
Athletic bio: Wrestling: Missouri state runner-up (2021) and third-place (2020) finishes; conference and district champion (2020, 2021); sectional champion (2021); NHSCA Nationals seventh place (all-American); two-time Disney Duals All-American; NUWAY National Duals all-American; NUWAY national individual all-American. Football: district champion (2019); second team all-conference.
Activities: National Honor Society; Link Crew; Student Advisory Board; Liberty Eagles Leadership Council; The Eagle Order.
College: University of Chicago.
Goal: “I wish to become an anesthesiologist.”
Favorite subject: Any of the sciences, particular anatomy and physiology as well as biology.
Favorite book: “A Brief History of Time” by Stephen Hawking.