Lift For Life: Brooke Johnson

Academic rank: 5.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society.
Activities: Tutoring, hanging out with friends.
Goal: “I hope to help as many youth as I can. I want to be who I needed when I was younger. So many young people are out there, in my home city, with no guidance or help. I want to help them as best as I can. Most kids see their teachers more than their parents. I want my school filled with teachers that are like parents to our students.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I want to be a ninth grade math teacher. After a few years of teaching I want to open my own school that’ll be like a family.”
Favorite book: “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas.
Favorite musician: Jhene Aiko.
Role model: My teachers. “They are great people. They help in ways words can’t describe. They push me to be the best me that I can be. Without my teachers/school staff I don’t know where I’d be. I for sure would not be here. I cannot thank them enough.”