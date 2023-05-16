Lift for Life: Da’Kion Phillips May 16, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lift for Life Scholar Athlete Da'Kion Phillips Academic rank: 13.Sports: Football.Academic bio: Honor roll (four years); overall GPA of 3.23; graduating in top 15 percent of class.Athletic bio: Team MVP (2021, 2022); offensive player of the year (2022); defensive player of the year (2021); team captain (2021, 2022); Post-Dispatch athlete of the week (2021).Activities: “I enjoy playing video games and chilling with my friends in my spare time.”College: University of Central Missouri to play football and pursue degree in exercise science. Favorite subject: Art. “My art teacher, Mrs. Brand, made it fun and very rewarding.” People are also reading… Suspect in Cherokee Street shooting released after St. Louis prosecutors refuse charges Doctor pleads guilty in St. Louis to $15 million health care fraud Police break up large fights with teens in downtown St. Louis as shots ring out nearby Cardinals' Willson Contreras uses pitch timer to his advantage in rally against Red Sox Hochman: All eyes on the Cardinals’ frustrating Jack Flaherty in crucial start vs. Brewers Couple moves from the beach to a modern split-level surprise in Wildwood Do you remember the Springdale Pool? BenFred: 13 thoughts on the 13-win St. Louis Cardinals, who are averaging a win per series Sultan: Kirkwood High School yearbook pages on sex and alcohol miss their mark An all-in-one movie theater, bowling alley, climbing wall and arcade to open in Creve Coeur St. Louis man shot in home-invasion in Tower Grove South neighborhood Kim Gardner files to vacate murder conviction for man who has been in prison for 33 years Another ninth-inning rally puts Cardinals in position to sweep the Red Sox to finish road trip Nolan Gorman hits go-ahead home run in ninth as Cardinals’ offense comes through in clutch St. Louis Zoo plans $40 million Destination Discovery in old children's zoo area Favorite musician: Toosii.Favorite book: “The Harry Potter” series.Role model: My older brother. “He has guided me through this journey of life and is still remaining a positive role model to this day.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Schools K through O