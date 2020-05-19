Lift For Life: Jordan Noble

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Football
Academic bio: Valedictorian; football scholar athlete of the year (four years); boys basketball scholar athlete of the year (2018-19); National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Academic all-state 2019-2020; National Football Foundation honoree 2020; Lift for Life’s defensive player of the year and most valuable player (2019).
Activities: Focus St. Louis; St. Louis Internship Program; Student Ambassador; Peer Tutor; One Family Church nursery volunteer.
College: Southeast Missouri State University.
Goal: Financial actuary.
Favorite subject: Calculus. “I love math, love critical thinking and enjoy being challenged!”
Role model: Sean Noble Jr.
