Lift for Life: Taylor Brown

Sports: Basketball, volleyball, soccer, track and field.
Academic bio: Honor roll; National Honor Society; state of Missouri Congress for Future Medical Leaders.
Athletic bio: Basketball: Missouri Basketball Coaches Association all-state (Class 5, 2022; Class 3, 2021); Class 3 state championship team (2021); District 4 player of the year; scored more than 1,000 points; team MVP (2021). Volleyball: Offensive player of the year (2021).
Activities: Class president; Girls Inc. Eureka STEM program; Her Honor Mentoring; student ambassador. Volunteer: Redbird Rookies/Cardinals Care, LeMasters Elementary School; peer tutor; Woke Bridge Community Church intern.
College: Principia College or Fontbonne University.
Goal: “I have learned that your success is not only for you, but for those you are called to serve. I have witnessed my parents' dedication to helping underserved communities, which has ignited a passion within me for serving. I can remember serving at Larry Rice with my mom on holidays, as we prepared and served meals to the homeless in the community and serving dinner to families and children at the Ronald McDonald House. I also recall running alongside my dad as early as 3 years old; he would volunteer as a coach while mentoring children from varying troubled backgrounds. These experiences and so many more have taught me the real meaning of service. My personal dedication to service fortifies my foundation, establishes my primary focus, and ultimately, my future career path and goals.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I love math because it really challenges you to have to use your brain to grasp and remember all of the different concepts, equations, etc. It not only assists in the world of numbers, but math helps your ability to plan and strategize to solve problems in general. And it doesn't hurt that I have had some pretty amazing math teachers that made learning math fun.”
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Role model: My mom. “She inspires me, in that she has been able to persevere through difficult times. My mom always leads by example and always practice what she preaches, never expecting anything out of me that she wouldn't do herself. She reminds me daily, that I can do anything I put my mind to. And last but not least, she leads a life of service, caring for our elderly family members and serving at our church and throughout the community.”