Lindbergh: Alyssa Forbes

Academic rank: 21.
Sports: Cross country, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: Better than 4.0 GPA all four years of high school.
Athletic bio: Cross country: district team champion (twice); all-conference individual (twice); track: district team champion; basketball: honorable mention all-conference.
Activities: Writing center tutor; L-Club (club for varsity athletes who work to improve Lindbergh and the community); CYC basketball coach.
College, major: Christian Brothers University.
Goal: “I want to be a lawyer one day.”
Favorite subject: History.
Favorite book: “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins.
Favorite musician: Quinn XCII.
Role model: My mom. “Because of her determination, hard work and kindness. She takes those three aspects of her personality into everything she does and I aspire to embody those qualities that she has shown me my entire life.”