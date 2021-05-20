 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lindbergh: Alyssa Forbes
0 comments

Lindbergh: Alyssa Forbes

  • 0

Academic rank: 21.

Sports: Cross country, basketball, track and field.

Academic bio: Better than 4.0 GPA all four years of high school.

Athletic bio: Cross country: district team champion (twice); all-conference individual (twice); track: district team champion; basketball: honorable mention all-conference.

Activities: Writing center tutor; L-Club (club for varsity athletes who work to improve Lindbergh and the community); CYC basketball coach.

College, major: Christian Brothers University.

Goal: “I want to be a lawyer one day.”

Favorite subject: History.

Favorite book: “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins.

Favorite musician: Quinn XCII.

Role model: My mom. “Because of her determination, hard work and kindness. She takes those three aspects of her personality into everything she does and I aspire to embody those qualities that she has shown me my entire life.”

Lindbergh Alyssa Forbes

Lindbergh Alyssa Forbes

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports