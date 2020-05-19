Lindbergh: Matthew Deutschmann

Academic rank: 15 out of 535.
Sports: Swimming and diving; water polo.
Academic bio: Platinum Renaissance; AP Scholar; highest GPA junior athlete; Bright Flight; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: All-state individual swimmer (one time) and all-state relay swimmer (one time); all-state honorable mention (5 times); most improved: swimmer and water polo (sophomore); all-conference swimmer (four years); most valuable swimmer (senior); swim and water polo team captain (senior).
Activities: Marching band; Eagle Scout; lifeguard; swim instructor.
College: Washington University.
Goal: “I hope to become an actuary or a data scientist when I am out of college.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I am a logical thinker and I like how there is a process to solve every problem that can be broken down many times so anyone can understand it. It is also my favorite because I've had some of my best teachers that have pushed me to continue pursuing math on my own time.”
Favorite book: “A History of the American People” by Paul Johnson.
Favorite musician: ABBA.
Role model: My coaches, Tim Lombardo and Andy Butler. “They have played such a major role in shaping who I have become during high school. They both preach the ideals of hard work, punctuality and accountability, which I too have come to value. They also are really fun to be around and really inspiring.”
