Academic rank: 27.
Sports: Wrestling.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Renaissance Lifetime Award (4.0 or above GPA all seven semesters); four-time scholar athlete; academic all-state (2023).
Athletic bio: State qualifier (2023); team captain (two years); Flyer Award (wrestling character award); most improved; all-conference (four years).
Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (one year as treasurer, two as co-president); church high school group (leadership team, four years); church nursery (four years); writing center tutor; nanny.
College: Indiana University with majors in elementary and special education.
Favorite subject: Child development (FACS department). “I took both child development 1 and 2 during my time at Lindbergh. Those classes taught me more lifelong skills than most others. I want to be both a teacher and mother, this class helped me develop skills for both. In these classes, we made lesson plans, learned about stages of development and learned about different behaviors. I was able to fuel my love for children through my learning in these classes. In child development 2, we were even able to go to the early childhood center attached to our school once a week and help out. I was able to get hands-on experience in a preschool SSD room. Every student at Lindbergh and all classes should take child development. These classes teach life-long skills and created some of my best high school memories.”
Favorite musician: Thomas Rhett.
Favorite book: “Wonder.”
Role model: Ben Smith. “I met Smith during my freshman year of high school through wrestling. He was the head coach for Lindbergh for many years. I showed up to a wrestling pre-season practice with no idea what I was doing or if I wanted to join the sport. Through that practice and his continuous encouragement in the weeks leading up to my freshman season, I got the push I needed to commit to wrestling. I had no idea what I was doing and Smith helped me to grow. He taught me good strong basics that have helped me all four years of high school and built my confidence. Throughout the four years he has taught me many lessons and characteristics I look up to and hope to achieve one day. He has never given up on me, listening to me and helping me through the challenges of high school. He is a counselor and his drive to help children is refreshing. His work ethic to help his athletes and students grow has pushed me and will continue to push me to be better every day. I'm extremely grateful for the impact he's had in my life and will miss him greatly as I move on to the next phases of life. But what he taught me and instilled in me will never leave.”