Lovejoy: DAndre Loston

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Basketball.
Academic bio: Honor roll, excellence in all subjects; student of the month.
Athletic bio: Most improved player.
Activities: Volunteer for set up at school for events like lunching with parents, movie day, science fair, etc.
Goal: "I want to be a civil engineer and entrepreneur.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite musician: Tupac.
Role model: Jayson Tatum. “He influenced me to work hard and grind every day and success will come.”
