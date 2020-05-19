Lovejoy: DAndre Loston
DAndre Loston, Lovejoy

DAndre Loston, Lovejoy

DAndre Loston, Lovejoy

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Basketball.

Academic bio: Honor roll, excellence in all subjects; student of the month.

Athletic bio: Most improved player.

Activities: Volunteer for set up at school for events like lunching with parents, movie day, science fair, etc.

Goal: "I want to be a civil engineer and entrepreneur.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite musician: Tupac.

Role model: Jayson Tatum. “He influenced me to work hard and grind every day and success will come.”

