Lutheran North: Aubrey Parker

Sports: Football, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Maryland Heights Chamber of Commerce student of the month (Oct. 2019); Lutheran North senior student of the month (March 2020); high honor roll.
Athletic bio: Football: first team all-state; first team all-conference and all-district (twice); Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team; Missouri Media first team all-state.
Activities: Volunteer: Fairview Heights Football Association mentor, assistant coach; Fairview Heights Parks and Rec. trash cleanup at Longacre Park; Lutheran North food drive; Salvation Army.
College: Brown University.
Goal: “I want to be successful in whichever career path that I choose to pursue. I aspire to be a leader. I would like to have the opportunity to inspire people to be whatever it is they wish to be in life. I want them to know that being themselves is always enough and to always feel comfortable in their own skin.”
Favorite subject: History. “I have always loved learning about important people and historical events from the past. We have a great history teacher in Mr. Prahlow and his knowledge of history is amazing. He keeps me interested and intrigued about history.”
Favorite book: “Harry Potter” series.
Favorite musician: Pharrell Williams.
Role model: My older brother, Trey Parker. “No matter what's going on his life, he has always taken the time to speak to me and give me solid advice. He always tells me to learn from the mistakes of self and other and elevate above those mistakes that were made.”
