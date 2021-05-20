Lutheran North: Ellie Jander

Academic rank: Salutatorian.
Sports: Cross country, swimming, track.
Academic bio: High Honor Roll; National Honor Society; student of the month (freshman); Maryland Heights Chamber of Commerce student of the month (senior); Smith College Book Award.
Athletic bio: Cross country: team captain; four-time state qualifier and all-conference. Swimming: school record holder in 100-yard freestyle, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. Track: team captain, all-conference in 800 and 3200 meters, sectional qualifier in 800, 1600 and 3200; state qualifier in 1600 relay.
Activities: Fall play; spring musical; Concentus (select choir); racquet club; HiSTEP; Peer Ministry; yearbook; student council; Cru4Life; Washington University Saturday Scholars program; church youth group; photography; reading.
College: Concordia University (Nebraska).
Goal: “Being a biologist would allow me to assist others in finding joy in a breath of fresh air or a long hike. I would love being able to continue in a career that encompasses my love for nature.”
Favorite subject: Biology.