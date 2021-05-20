 Skip to main content
Lutheran North: Ellie Jander
Lutheran North: Ellie Jander

Academic rank: Salutatorian.

Sports: Cross country, swimming, track.

Academic bio: High Honor Roll; National Honor Society; student of the month (freshman); Maryland Heights Chamber of Commerce student of the month (senior); Smith College Book Award.

Athletic bio: Cross country: team captain; four-time state qualifier and all-conference. Swimming: school record holder in 100-yard freestyle, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. Track: team captain, all-conference in 800 and 3200 meters, sectional qualifier in 800, 1600 and 3200; state qualifier in 1600 relay.

Activities: Fall play; spring musical; Concentus (select choir); racquet club; HiSTEP; Peer Ministry; yearbook; student council; Cru4Life; Washington University Saturday Scholars program; church youth group; photography; reading.

College: Concordia University (Nebraska).

Goal: “Being a biologist would allow me to assist others in finding joy in a breath of fresh air or a long hike. I would love being able to continue in a career that encompasses my love for nature.”

Favorite subject: Biology.

Favorite book: “Prairie Legacy” series by Janette Oke.

Favorite musician: Casting Crowns.

Role model: My mom. “She is an amazing, encouraging friend. Her strength and compassion have always been traits I admire. She is incredibly patient and always willing to help the people around her.”

