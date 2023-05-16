Lutheran North: Ricky Dixon May 16, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ricky Dixon, Lutheran North Scholar Athlete Sports: Football, track and field.Academic bio: National Honor Society; Sabre Honor Society; Lutheran North student of the quarter; Maryland Heights Chamber student of the month.Athletic bio: All-Metro League; conference player of the year; Pop Hughes conference player of the year; first team all-district; second team Class 3 all-state (running back).Activities: “Enjoy hanging out with friends and family.”College: Concordia University, St. Paul, to play football.Favorite subject: Math. “I enjoy working with numbers.” Favorite musician: Rod Wave.Favorite book: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” People are also reading… Suspect in Cherokee Street shooting released after St. Louis prosecutors refuse charges Doctor pleads guilty in St. Louis to $15 million health care fraud Police break up large fights with teens in downtown St. Louis as shots ring out nearby Cardinals' Willson Contreras uses pitch timer to his advantage in rally against Red Sox Hochman: All eyes on the Cardinals’ frustrating Jack Flaherty in crucial start vs. Brewers Couple moves from the beach to a modern split-level surprise in Wildwood Do you remember the Springdale Pool? BenFred: 13 thoughts on the 13-win St. Louis Cardinals, who are averaging a win per series Sultan: Kirkwood High School yearbook pages on sex and alcohol miss their mark An all-in-one movie theater, bowling alley, climbing wall and arcade to open in Creve Coeur St. Louis man shot in home-invasion in Tower Grove South neighborhood Kim Gardner files to vacate murder conviction for man who has been in prison for 33 years Another ninth-inning rally puts Cardinals in position to sweep the Red Sox to finish road trip Nolan Gorman hits go-ahead home run in ninth as Cardinals’ offense comes through in clutch St. Louis Zoo plans $40 million Destination Discovery in old children's zoo area Role model: My dad. “He provides and makes everything happen for my family.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Schools K through O