Lutheran North: Shayla Fackler

Lutheran North Shayla Fackler

Lutheran North Shayla Fackler

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Volleyball, swimming, soccer, track and field.

Academic bio: High honor roll; National Honor Society; valedictorian; Washington University Saturday Scholars; Smith Book Award.

Athletic bio: Volleyball: led team in aces and assists in 2021 season; team captain; second team all-conference. Swimming: team captain. Soccer: team captain.

Activities: Select choir; concert band, Green Team; chapel band; chapel crew; yearbook editor; senior class president; peer ministry; played piano since first grade; done tap, jazz and ballet since I was 2 years old; volunteer: Vacation Bible School; helped rebuild homes hit by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

College: Concordia University-Wisconsin.

Goal: “I am hoping to become a physical therapist and specialize in pediatrics so I can assist people in getting back to their full potential both emotionally and physically.”

Favorite subject: Human anatomy and physiology. “I love learning all of the details of how the human body works. Bodies are made up of such complex systems and it is truly amazing to learn how all of them work together to perform specific functions.”

Favorite book: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” by J.K. Rowling.

Role model: My dad. “My entire life, he has always been willing to go out and play volleyball or catch or soccer or really anything with my siblings and me. It didn't matter if he was tired or stressed about work, he would always put us first and I really admire that about him. He also constantly supports me academically. He will quiz me on any subject and help me brainstorm ideas or make a game plan for things I may be struggling with. His dedication, funny personality, and willingness to serve has made a huge impact on me these past 18 years and I couldn't be more thankful.”

