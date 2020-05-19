Lutheran South: Emma Heskett
0 comments

Lutheran South: Emma Heskett

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Emma Heskett, Lutheran South

Emma Heskett, Lutheran South

Academic rank: 26.

Sports: Basketball, soccer, softball, cross country, track and field.

Academic bio: Honors with High Distinction (four years); basketball all-academic; softball academic all-state; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Basketball: All-Metro League second team; MBCA all-district; Coaches Choice MVP and best defensive player. Soccer: All-Metro League second team. Softball: all-district second team. Cross Country: state qualifier (2018, 2019).

Activities: HOSA; FCA.

College: University of Kentucky.

Goal: “I am majoring in nursing and plan on becoming a nurse practitioner afterwards.”

Favorite subject: American history. “I like learning about the past and how much our society has changed.”

Favorite book: “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Favorite musician: Thomas Rett.

Role model: My mom. “She's the hardest working person I know and pushes me to be the best I can be.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports