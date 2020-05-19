Lutheran South: Emma Heskett

Academic rank: 26.
Sports: Basketball, soccer, softball, cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: Honors with High Distinction (four years); basketball all-academic; softball academic all-state; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Basketball: All-Metro League second team; MBCA all-district; Coaches Choice MVP and best defensive player. Soccer: All-Metro League second team. Softball: all-district second team. Cross Country: state qualifier (2018, 2019).
Activities: HOSA; FCA.
College: University of Kentucky.
Goal: “I am majoring in nursing and plan on becoming a nurse practitioner afterwards.”
Favorite subject: American history. “I like learning about the past and how much our society has changed.”
Favorite book: “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson.
Favorite musician: Thomas Rett.
Role model: My mom. “She's the hardest working person I know and pushes me to be the best I can be.”
