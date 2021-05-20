Lutheran South: Emma Pawlitz

Academic rank: 2.
Sports: Basketball, tennis.
Academic bio: Honors with Highest Distinction (four years); National Honor Society (executive board); Foreign Language Honor Society (vice president); National Spanish Exam Gold Medal; AP Scholar with Honor; academic all-state (Basketball).
Athletic bio: Basketball: all-state (twice); district player of the year (twice); all-district team (four years); all-conference team (four years); school records for 3-pointers in a game, season and career; more than 1,500 career points; four-year varsity starter; team MVP (three years); team captain. Tennis: state singles runner-up (2020); state qualifier (twice); district singles champion (twice); Post-Dispatch All-Metro third team; all-conference team (four years); No. 1 player on team (four years); team MVP (four years); captain.
Activities: Student council; Red Cross Blood Drive coordinator (three years); Kairos Devotional group leader (two years); Wind Symphony (two years); Student Ambassador/Mentor (three years); yearbook editor.
College, major: Indiana University, sports journalism.
Goal: “Career-wise, I aspire to become a successful sports writer and work for ESPN. On a more personal level, I will always strive to be a better daughter and friend and remain strong in my faith.”
Favorite subject: English.
Favorite book: ‘‘Of Mice and Men’’ by John Steinbeck.
Favorite musician: Darius Rucker.
Role model: My parents. “They are the most intelligent and hardworking people I know, and I admire their dedication to family and their jobs. Both my mom and my dad lead Christ-centered lives and help me become a better person every day.”