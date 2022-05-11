Lutheran St. Charles: Caleb Engelhardt May 11, 2022 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lutheran St. Charles Caleb Engelhardt Scholar Athlete Sports: Soccer, baseball.Academic bio: High honor roll; academic all-conference, academic all-state.Athletic bio: All-conference, all-region and all-state goalkeeper of the year.Activities: National Honor Society; spikeball club; audio and visual for church; mountain biking; disc golf.College: Missouri S&T.Goal: “I would like to become a mechanical engineer.”Favorite subject: Physics. “I enjoy learning about how and why objects move the way they do.” Favorite book: Theological and philosophical books.Role model: My dad. “He puts his family first and has a heart for God. He is a fantastic example of what a father should be.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Caleb Engelhardt National Honor Society Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools K through O Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring