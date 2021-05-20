 Skip to main content
Lutheran St. Charles: Cameron Short
Lutheran St. Charles: Cameron Short

Sports: Swimming, soccer, baseball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; highest honor roll (four years); Duke TIP national and state recognition in seventh grade; candidates to attend Boys State.

Athletic bio: Academic all-state in soccer, swimming and baseball for four years.

Activities: Scholar Bowl; robotics; Boy Scouts, where I recently earned Eagle Scout; volunteered with theatre and at numerous FIRST events.

College: University of Missouri.

Goal: “I hope to become a biomedical engineer who works on or is a part of working with prosthesis and bionic developments.”

Favorite subject: Science.

Favorite book: “Inheritance” from the Inheritance Cycle by Christopher Paolini.

Favorite musicians: Nickelback; Rodney Atkins.

Role model: “I consider anyone who has more experience than me to be a role model in that field. Often times those people include my parents, coaches, mentors and teachers; but they are not limited to that. I consider a number of my friends to be role models in various fields because of the fact that they are more knowledgeable in areas than I am. I consider these people role models because they have the experience that I lack, and can guide me in ways to achieve that experience most effectively.”

 Scholar Athlete
