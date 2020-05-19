Lutheran St. Charles: Isaac Conrad

Sports: Cross country, wrestling.
Academic bio: National Merit Commended Scholar; 35 on ACT; 4.16 GPA; high honor roll every semester; enrolled in calculus 3 and differential equations at local community college.
Athletic bio: Cross country: state qualifier (2017, 2019); 2019 Cougar Award. Wrestling: state qualifier (2017, 2018, 2019); all-district (2017, 2018, 2019); all-conference (2019); team MVP (2017, 2019).
Activities: Scholar Bowl; choir; theatre, camp counselor at Strong Tower Ranch; volunteer with Teens Encounter Christ; usher and youth liaison to the board of elders at Holy Cross Lutheran Church; enjoy running a D&D game for my friends and playing Overwatch.
College, major: Concordia University in Chicago, pre-seminary studies.
Goal: “I hope to become a pastor and share the Gospel with my congregation and spiritually care for them.”
Favorite subject: Math. “It’s all about studying patterns between numbers and I really enjoy intricate patterns.”
Favorite book: “Thrawn” by Timothy Zahn.
Favorite musician: Shinedown.
Role model: My grandpa. “He never shies away from experiencing life, whether by learning everything he can about physics, history, and astronomy, working at the NCAA Wrestling Championships when they were in St. Louis, or even going to Brazil as a missionary. He is an incredibly smart, devout, and hardworking man, and I hope to emulate those traits in my life.”
