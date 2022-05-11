Madison: Eric Hurst May 11, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madison Eric Hurst Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 17.Sports: Track and field, football, basketball.Academic bio: National Honor Society.Athletic bio: One of area’s leading rebounders (2022); helped team reach state semifinals (2020).Activities: Community service.College: St. Louis Community College.Goal: “I want to be an FBI agent.”Favorite subject: Reading. “(It) is just a place to get away and read.” Favorite book: “Twilight.”Role model: My dad. “I see how he carries himself and I want to do that, be a good dad.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Semifinal Eric Hurst State Bio Sport Basketball STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools K through O Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring