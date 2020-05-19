Madison: Turhan Barnes Jr.

Academic rank: 11 of 53.
Sports: Basketball, football.
Academic bio: High honor roll; student of the month; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Team captain; starting quarterback.
Activities: Volunteer: Soup-n-Share Pantry; CYEP.
College: University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Goal: Become a teacher and basketball or football coach; real estate.
Favorite subject: Mathematics. “I love accounting and currency!”
Favorite book: The Bible.
Favorite musicians: Isley Brothers; Temptations.
Role model: My dad, Turhan Barnes Sr. “Hard working, perseverance, never quit. Quitters never win.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.