Madison: Turhan Barnes Jr.
0 comments

Madison: Turhan Barnes Jr.

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Turhan Barnes, Jr., Madison

Turhan Barnes, Jr., Madison

Academic rank: 11 of 53.

Sports: Basketball, football.

Academic bio: High honor roll; student of the month; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Team captain; starting quarterback.

Activities: Volunteer: Soup-n-Share Pantry; CYEP.

College: University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Goal: Become a teacher and basketball or football coach; real estate.

Favorite subject: Mathematics. “I love accounting and currency!”

Favorite book: The Bible.

Favorite musicians: Isley Brothers; Temptations.

Role model: My dad, Turhan Barnes Sr. “Hard working, perseverance, never quit. Quitters never win.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports