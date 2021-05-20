Madison: Tyra Oliver

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Basketball, volleyball.
Academic bio: High honor roll; National Honor Society; student of the month; perfect attendance.
Athletic bio: Captain of both the basketball and volleyball teams.
Activities: Food drives; Soup-n-Share food depository; Jason Learning.
College, major: SIU Edwardsville.
Goal: “To become a registered nurse.”
Favorite subject: Mathematics.
Favorite book: Non-fiction books.
Favorite musician: Tasha Cobbs.
Role model: “My mother! Because she motivates me to become great in whatever I attempt to do!”