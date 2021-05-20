 Skip to main content
Madison: Tyra Oliver
Madison: Tyra Oliver

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Basketball, volleyball.

Academic bio: High honor roll; National Honor Society; student of the month; perfect attendance.

Athletic bio: Captain of both the basketball and volleyball teams.

Activities: Food drives; Soup-n-Share food depository; Jason Learning.

College, major: SIU Edwardsville.

Goal: “To become a registered nurse.”

Favorite subject: Mathematics.

Favorite book: Non-fiction books.

Favorite musician: Tasha Cobbs.

Role model: “My mother! Because she motivates me to become great in whatever I attempt to do!”

 Scholar Athlete
Sports