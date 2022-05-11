 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maplewood-Richmond Heights: Jackson Corcoran

Academic rank: 1 of 104.

Sports: Baseball, soccer.

Academic bio: Principal's Honor Roll; Outstanding Student Leader Award; AP Scholar Award; ACES Competition state champion (2021, 2022); Outstanding Achievement in Citizenship nominee.

Athletic bio: Soccer: team MVP (2019, 2020); second team all-conference (2019); academic all-state (2021). Baseball: first team all-conference (2021).

Activities: Speech & debate; mock trial; youth and government; ACES academic team; school broadcast club.

College: Carleton College.

Goal: “I want to enter the realm of law or politics. I want to earn my law degree post-college and become a constitutional lawyer. From there, I would want to either further my career in that field or make the transition to the political sphere, preferably as a campaign manager or similar profession.”

Favorite subject: Math. “There's always a right answer, and it's always incredibly satisfying to find that answer. In my opinion, there is little better than when a difficult mathematical concept 'clicks', and you understand the how and why behind it. It is also exciting to be able to apply new understandings to real-world situations.”

Favorite book: “Playing With Fire” by Lawrence O'Donnell.

Role model: My grandfather. “(He) is a career public servant who has done a great deal to build the town we both live in today. He matches my background, as he grew up in Maplewood and played sports, much like myself. I wish to replicate his work ethic, people skills, and ability to climb to the top of his field.”

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

