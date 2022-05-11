Maplewood-Richmond Heights: Jackson Corcoran

Academic bio: Principal's Honor Roll; Outstanding Student Leader Award; AP Scholar Award; ACES Competition state champion (2021, 2022); Outstanding Achievement in Citizenship nominee.
Athletic bio: Soccer: team MVP (2019, 2020); second team all-conference (2019); academic all-state (2021). Baseball: first team all-conference (2021).
Activities: Speech & debate; mock trial; youth and government; ACES academic team; school broadcast club.
College: Carleton College.
Goal: “I want to enter the realm of law or politics. I want to earn my law degree post-college and become a constitutional lawyer. From there, I would want to either further my career in that field or make the transition to the political sphere, preferably as a campaign manager or similar profession.”
Favorite subject: Math. “There's always a right answer, and it's always incredibly satisfying to find that answer. In my opinion, there is little better than when a difficult mathematical concept 'clicks', and you understand the how and why behind it. It is also exciting to be able to apply new understandings to real-world situations.”
Favorite book: “Playing With Fire” by Lawrence O'Donnell.
Role model: My grandfather. “(He) is a career public servant who has done a great deal to build the town we both live in today. He matches my background, as he grew up in Maplewood and played sports, much like myself. I wish to replicate his work ethic, people skills, and ability to climb to the top of his field.”