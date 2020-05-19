Maplewood-Richmond Heights: Lydia Grawer

Academic rank: 7.
Sports: Volleyball, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Principal's honor roll; student of the month; top 10 percent of class.
Athletic bio: Volleyball: South Central Athletics Association player of the year (2019); team captain; district champion team (2018, 2019). Track: state qualifier and most improved (2018); rookie of the year (2017).
Activities: Future Business Leaders of America; Volunteer: church childcare volunteer.
College: Memorial University of Newfoundland.
Goal: “I hope to become a nurse practitioner. At some point, I want to travel to different countries and practice.”
Favorite subject: Math. “It's similar to solving a puzzle. There is always a clear answer and steps you need to follow to get that answer. Once you practice and know the steps, it becomes easier.”
Favorite book: “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham.
Favorite musician: Lunar Vacation.
Role model: My grandma. “She is always there for her family. I love to just stop by her house and talk with her whenever I am stressed or bored and I enjoy spending time with her.”
