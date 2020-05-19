Maplewood-Richmond Heights: Lydia Grawer
Maplewood-Richmond Heights: Lydia Grawer

Lydia Grawer, Maplewood-Richmond Heights

Academic rank: 7.

Sports: Volleyball, track and field.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Principal's honor roll; student of the month; top 10 percent of class.

Athletic bio: Volleyball: South Central Athletics Association player of the year (2019); team captain; district champion team (2018, 2019). Track: state qualifier and most improved (2018); rookie of the year (2017).

Activities: Future Business Leaders of America; Volunteer: church childcare volunteer.

College: Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Goal: “I hope to become a nurse practitioner. At some point, I want to travel to different countries and practice.”

Favorite subject: Math. “It's similar to solving a puzzle. There is always a clear answer and steps you need to follow to get that answer. Once you practice and know the steps, it becomes easier.”

Favorite book: “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham.

Favorite musician: Lunar Vacation.

Role model: My grandma. “She is always there for her family. I love to just stop by her house and talk with her whenever I am stressed or bored and I enjoy spending time with her.”

