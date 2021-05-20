Maplewood-Richmond Heights: Matthew Langston

Academic rank: 6.
Sports: Baseball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Principal's Honor Roll.
Athletic bio: Team captain; rookie of the year.
Activities: Eagle Scout; president of Thespian Troupe 3189; Order of the Arrow; Youth and Government; Missouri Boys State.
College: Webster University.
Goal: To be “a constitutional lawyer and get involved in national politics.”
Favorite subject: “A tie between theatre and history. Theatre was the thing that busted me out of my shell. I used to be a quiet and shy kid, but because of theatre, I'm now one of the loudest people in my high school. History is the ultimate story, everybody and everything is intertwined and gives an explanation as to why things are the way they are.”
Favorite book: Ultimate Spider-Man Comic Book Series.
Favorite musician: Hootie and the Blowfish.
Role model: My older brother, Michael. “He played baseball, too, and he was the one who got me into the sport back when I was little. Michael also introduced me to theatre, so I have him to thank for introducing me to two things I love today. My brother is what I aspire to be: have a great job and know some great people — he's the radio booth assistant for the St. Louis Cardinals and he loves to work with all of the broadcasters. He's one of my best friends, and I hope to be like him as I start my college career.”