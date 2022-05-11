Marissa: Bree Portz

Academic bio: Valedictorian; Illinois State Scholar; state FFA degree; IHSA all-state academic honorable mention; honor roll; most active FFA member; outstanding math, English and science awards; FFA state winner in fruit production proficiency.
Athletic bio: Basketball: 1,000th career point; team defensive award and MVP; all-conference (four years); IBCA all-state; all-South selection; Belleville News Democrat all-area. Volleyball: all-conference; hustle award. Softball: Meteor pride award; Marissa High sportsmanship award.
Activities: National Honor Society; Beta Club; FFA; student council; Christian education committee; math team; academic challenge; yearbook; class president.
College: University of Missouri.
Goal: “I hope to find a dynamic marketing position that I can enjoy.”
Favorite subject: Math. “It challenges me more than my other classes.”
Role model: My grandfather and my father. “I know they were talented athletes themselves, and I have been able to learn a lot from them. Both of them also tore their left ACL, so it only made sense for me to become a part of our "Left ACL Club." My grandfather played in the NFL and has always been one of my biggest fans. He always made sure that I was practicing by saying "free throws win games" and has always been there to support me with a smile on his face. My father has taught me everything I know about every sport that I have played. He taught me how an athlete should act and how to respond to difficult challenges. He has been there through every challenging game and battle that I have faced in my 13 years of playing sports. It is because of the two of them that I have been able to be successful and enjoy my four years of high school sports.”