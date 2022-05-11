 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marissa: Bree Portz

  • 0
Marissa Bree Portz

Marissa Bree Portz

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, softball.

Academic bio: Valedictorian; Illinois State Scholar; state FFA degree; IHSA all-state academic honorable mention; honor roll; most active FFA member; outstanding math, English and science awards; FFA state winner in fruit production proficiency.

Athletic bio: Basketball: 1,000th career point; team defensive award and MVP; all-conference (four years); IBCA all-state; all-South selection; Belleville News Democrat all-area. Volleyball: all-conference; hustle award. Softball: Meteor pride award; Marissa High sportsmanship award.

Activities: National Honor Society; Beta Club; FFA; student council; Christian education committee; math team; academic challenge; yearbook; class president.

College: University of Missouri.

Goal: “I hope to find a dynamic marketing position that I can enjoy.”

People are also reading…

Favorite subject: Math. “It challenges me more than my other classes.”

Role model: My grandfather and my father. “I know they were talented athletes themselves, and I have been able to learn a lot from them. Both of them also tore their left ACL, so it only made sense for me to become a part of our "Left ACL Club." My grandfather played in the NFL and has always been one of my biggest fans. He always made sure that I was practicing by saying "free throws win games" and has always been there to support me with a smile on his face. My father has taught me everything I know about every sport that I have played. He taught me how an athlete should act and how to respond to difficult challenges. He has been there through every challenging game and battle that I have faced in my 13 years of playing sports. It is because of the two of them that I have been able to be successful and enjoy my four years of high school sports.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK