Marissa: Emily Smith

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Basketball, volleyball, softball, cross country.
Academic bio: High Honors; National Honor Society; Illinois Principal Award; Marissa High School Scholar Athlete.
Athletic bio: Basketball: all-state honorable mention; all-conference (three years). Cross country: all-conference. Volleyball: all-conference.
Activities: Future Farmers of America; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; BETA Club; student council; class treasurer; journalism. Volunteer: placing flags on Veterans' gravesites in our community and for display throughout our town for special holidays; helped paint Marissa Food Pantry; helped with Food Market, which distributes food to citizens of Marissa.
College, major: Undecided, engineering.
Goal: “Earning a degree will not mark the end of my life's education by any means. I want to become committed to seeking opportunities for continuous growth and improve on things that are outside my comfort zone. I want to stay positive, contribute, be successful and spend time with my family.”
Favorite subject: Calculus.
Favorite book: “The Giver.”
Favorite musicians: Tyler Childers; Jon Pardi.
Role model: My mother, Shelly Smith. “I believe she is a strong independent woman, which I hope to grow up and be one day. She has inspired me to be a kind caring person and to stand up and help others in need. She is selfless and puts others before herself. She gives me advice, and tells me when I’m wrong so I can learn and better myself. She’s the person I can always count on and she's been there for me since day one. She is not only an outstanding mother, wife and person, but a best friend as well.”