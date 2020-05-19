Marissa: Macey Schreiber

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, softball.
Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society; Junior Marshal; trigonometry award; 4.0 award.
Athletic bio: Team honors: co-captain (volleyball, basketball, softball); sportsmanship (sophomore); volleyball: defense (junior, senior); softball: batting average (sophomore). Basketball: Chester all-tournament team (senior).
Activities: Student council; beta club; math team; FFA; FCA; art club; M-club; Flags; youth ministry.
College: Murray State.
Goal: "I hope to become an anesthesiologist.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I like that there is an exact answer.”
Favorite book: Any Nicholas Sparks book.
Favorite musician: Jonas Brothers.
Role model: "My older sister, Taylor. I’ve always looked up to her and tried to follow mostly in her footsteps.”
