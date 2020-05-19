Marissa: Macey Schreiber
0 comments

Marissa: Macey Schreiber

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Macey Schreiber, Marissa

Macey Schreiber, Marissa

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, softball.

Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society; Junior Marshal; trigonometry award; 4.0 award.

Athletic bio: Team honors: co-captain (volleyball, basketball, softball); sportsmanship (sophomore); volleyball: defense (junior, senior); softball: batting average (sophomore). Basketball: Chester all-tournament team (senior).

Activities: Student council; beta club; math team; FFA; FCA; art club; M-club; Flags; youth ministry.

College: Murray State.

Goal: "I hope to become an anesthesiologist.”

Favorite subject: Math. “I like that there is an exact answer.”

Favorite book: Any Nicholas Sparks book.

Favorite musician: Jonas Brothers.

Role model: "My older sister, Taylor. I’ve always looked up to her and tried to follow mostly in her footsteps.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports