Marquette: Connor Throneberry

Sports: Baseball, football.
Academic bio: Academic all-state (football and baseball, 2019, 2020).
Athletic bio: Football: all-conference, all-district and all-state (2019, 2020). Baseball: all-district, all-conference (2019).
Activities: Volunteer coach for Jr. Mustang football program.
College: Penn State.
Goal: “I plan to continue my baseball career at Penn State while earning my degree in engineering.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “The Energy Bus” by Jon Gordon.
Favorite musician: Kid Rock.
Role model: My father. “I have always looked up to him and gone to him for advice. He has spent countless hours helping me to develop as an athlete. He has taught me the importance of hard work and setting goals for myself. I can always count on him to be at my games; taking pictures, filming and being my biggest fan.”