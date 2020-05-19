Marquette: Josh Merz
Josh Merz, Marquette

Sports: Football, basketball.

Academic bio: Honor roll; Marquette’s ACE and excellence award; academic all-state.

Athletic bio: Heart of a Mustang award; National Football Foundation scholarship; all-conference, all-district selections (football); honorable mention all-conference (basketball).

Activities: Volleyball.

College: University of Tennessee.

Goal: "Become an engineer of some discipline and make a difference in the world.”

Favorite subject: Physics.

Favorite book: "Morning Star” by Pierce Brown.

Favorite musician: The Eagles.

Role model: My dad. “He’s taught me everything that I’ll need.”

