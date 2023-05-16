Academic bio: High honor roll; academic white letter; Illinois State Scholar; student of the month; Beta State Convention finalist; AVCA Best and Brightest first team.
Athletic bio: Volleyball: Team captain; AVCA first team all-region; first team all-conference; team leadership award; attitude athlete of the week; white letter. Softball: Team captain; energy athlete of the week; white letter (four varsity letters).
Activities: National Honor Society; Good Vibe Tribe; student council; Purple Crush; Beta Club; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Student-Led Athletic Department. Hobbies: Reading; completing Lego sets; watching Formula 1 racing; supporting the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues; hosting movie nights with friends.
College: Webster University to play volleyball and pursue a bachelor's degree in mathematics.
Favorite subject: Math. “I like that every problem has an answer, and that there are specific processes in place to reach the solution.”
Favorite musician: Mt. Joy.
Favorite book: “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt.
Role model: My older sister, Tieghan. “From a young age, she knew she wanted to play Division I softball and worked hard every day to accomplish this goal. Watching her follow her dreams taught me how to pursue my aspirations, no matter what adversity I faced. She has also been able to maintain her high academic standing amidst a busy schedule, which has further encouraged me to succeed inside the classroom, and manage my time efficiently. We continue to push each other every day to be the best possible versions of ourselves, and I wouldn't be where I am today without her example.”