Mascoutah: Kylan Montgomery

Academic rank: 13 of 281.
Sports: Wrestling.
Academic bio: High honor roll; IWCOA all-state academic team.
Athletic bio: State tournament placer (fourth, 2019; fifth, 2020); wrestling team representative of school leadership council.
Activities: Freshmen mentoring; Japanese Festival volunteer; youth wrestling volunteer.
College: Virginia Tech.
Goal: “I hope to become a successful engineer when I graduate college.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “The Giving Tree.”
Favorite musician: Juice Wrld.
Role model: Drew Brees. “Everything I saw him do has helped me become the person I am. Despite his size, he was able to become one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. This allowed me to push past adversity and make a name for myself. I constantly worked hard to be the best version of myself and I am continuing to do so.”