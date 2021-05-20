 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mascoutah: Kylan Montgomery
0 comments

Mascoutah: Kylan Montgomery

  • 0

Academic rank: 13 of 281.

Sports: Wrestling.

Academic bio: High honor roll; IWCOA all-state academic team.

Athletic bio: State tournament placer (fourth, 2019; fifth, 2020); wrestling team representative of school leadership council.

Activities: Freshmen mentoring; Japanese Festival volunteer; youth wrestling volunteer.

College: Virginia Tech.

Goal: “I hope to become a successful engineer when I graduate college.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: “The Giving Tree.”

Favorite musician: Juice Wrld.

Role model: Drew Brees. “Everything I saw him do has helped me become the person I am. Despite his size, he was able to become one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. This allowed me to push past adversity and make a name for myself. I constantly worked hard to be the best version of myself and I am continuing to do so.”

Mascoutah Kylan Montgomery

Mascoutah Kylan Montgomery

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports