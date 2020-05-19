Mascoutah: Timothy Middleton II
Timothy Middleton II, Mascoutah

Timothy Middleton II, Mascoutah

Timothy Middleton II, Mascoutah

Academic rank: 76 of 272.

Sports: Football, track and field.

Academic bio: Honor roll; National Honor Society; National Society of High School Scholars; IHSA academic all-state football team (2019); IHSA academic all-state track team (2018).

Athletic bio: Football: Hustle award (2018); special teams MVP (2018, 2019); two-time all-conference wide receiver (2018, 2019); all-conference kick/punt returner (2019); all-state honorable mention wide receiver/returner (2019); Blue Grey All-American Bowl selection (2020); track: Hustle award (2018); school records in 400 relay, 800 relay, indoor 800 relay and indoor 200.

Activities: STL Explosion Sports Academy videographer/video editor; student body vice president; student council; FCA leader; Mascoutah ambassador; Racial Harmony Student Committee; yearbook; Tribe Talk; First Priority; helped in Little Indians football organization.

College, major: McKendree University, business administration.

Goal: "I plan to get my MBA and I want to give back to my parents and brother for all the sacrifices they have made to help me succeed throughout my life.”

Favorite subject: English/communications. “I enjoy creative writing and interacting with my peers on discussions.”

Favorite book: "The Giver” by Lois Lowry.

Favorite musician: Kendrick Lamar.

Role model: My parents. "They’ve done so much to help me get to where I am today. They exemplify hard work in their occupations and it shows me that hard work can get you a long way in life. They make me believe that anything is possible if I stay focused and determined to reach my goals.”

