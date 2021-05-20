 Skip to main content
Mater Dei: Alden Moss
Mater Dei: Alden Moss

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Basketball, golf.

Academic bio: Illinois State Scholars; National Honor Society; multiple class awards in math, science, English, history; IHSA academic all-state honorable mention.

Athletic bio: Golf: Class 1A team state champion and individual regional sixth place (2019). Basketball: Class 2A state semifinal qualifier (2020).

Activities: Academic Challenge team; skiing; food packaging volunteer.

College: Creighton University.

Goal: “I hope to become a financial advisor and assist people in their financial ventures. I hope to hit the stock market and use the opportunities available to me at Creighton to become successful in the business world. I hope to utilize the skills I have learned to successfully provide for my family someday.”

Favorite subject: History. “World War II is my favorite historical time period.”

Favorite book: “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton.

Favorite musician: AC/DC.

Role model: My parents. “My mother has taught me how to sacrifice certain things in my life for the betterment of others. I hope to one day improve the lives of others by doing the right thing and sacrificing my time and effort. My dad has taught me how to gain what you desire through hard work. He is a small business owner and has put in the hours to provide for myself and our family. I plan to take these lessons and work hard to move up the ranks in the business world to reach my career goals.”

