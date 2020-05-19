Mater Dei: Shannon Lampe

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Basketball, soccer, volleyball.
Academic bio: Geometry award; theology 1 award; Spanish 2 award; theology 3 award; student of the quarter; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Basketball Awards: super-sectional qualifier (freshman, sophomore); sectional final (junior, senior); IBCA 2A all-state second team (senior); AP 2A all-state honorable mention (senior); IBCA 3A all-state third team (junior); team captain; team MVP (junior); scored 1,000 points; most assists (sophomore, junior, senior); most rebounds (sophomore, senior); defensive award (sophomore); Metro East Sports Podcast player of the year (senior); Belleville News-Democrat 1A-2A all-area first team 1A-2A (senior). Soccer: team captain; regional champions (junior). Volleyball: sectional final (sophomore, junior).
Activities: FBLA; pep club; church picnic volunteer; class officer; WYSE; student ambassadors.
College: Marquette University.
Goal: “I hope to major in accounting and minor in information systems.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I am good with numbers.”
Favorite book: “Divergent.”
Favorite musician: Kesha.
Role model: My grandma. “She always encourages me to work hard but to surround myself with loving people to enjoy my success with.”
