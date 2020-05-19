Mater Dei: Shannon Lampe
0 comments

Mater Dei: Shannon Lampe

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Shannon Lampe, Mater Dei

Shannon Lampe, Mater Dei

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Basketball, soccer, volleyball.

Academic bio: Geometry award; theology 1 award; Spanish 2 award; theology 3 award; student of the quarter; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Basketball Awards: super-sectional qualifier (freshman, sophomore); sectional final (junior, senior); IBCA 2A all-state second team (senior); AP 2A all-state honorable mention (senior); IBCA 3A all-state third team (junior); team captain; team MVP (junior); scored 1,000 points; most assists (sophomore, junior, senior); most rebounds (sophomore, senior); defensive award (sophomore); Metro East Sports Podcast player of the year (senior); Belleville News-Democrat 1A-2A all-area first team 1A-2A (senior). Soccer: team captain; regional champions (junior). Volleyball: sectional final (sophomore, junior).

Activities: FBLA; pep club; church picnic volunteer; class officer; WYSE; student ambassadors.

College: Marquette University.

Goal: “I hope to major in accounting and minor in information systems.”

Favorite subject: Math. “I am good with numbers.”

Favorite book: “Divergent.”

Favorite musician: Kesha.

Role model: My grandma. “She always encourages me to work hard but to surround myself with loving people to enjoy my success with.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports