McCluer: Aldo Estrada

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Soccer, tennis.
Academic bio: The Gates Scholarship Recipient; DECA state qualifier (twice); Des Lee Honors Band (twice); AP Scholar; STL Cardinals 'Scholar of the Year' (2017); NFTE Entrepreneurship regional semifinalist; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Soccer: all-conference first team (two years); all-conference second team; leading scorer (two years); most assists (two years); team captain (two years).
Activities: Junior Optimist Club; Federal Reserve in St. Louis Student Committee; Hispanic Scholarship Fund Scholar; City of Berkeley Youth Council; McCluer High Latino Student Group; student government; Ernst and Young College Preparation; WUSTL college prep program.
College, major: Washington University, mechanical/electrical engineering with a pre-med track.
Goal: “I hope to become an electrical and/or mechanical engineer and use my skills to develop new and innovative ways to advance and better the world.”
Favorite subject: Mathematics. “Because of the way it challenges your mindset in aspects such as critical thinking and advanced problem solving skills. Another reason mathematics is my favorite subject is because it is a universal language and the whole world is made up of math itself.”
Favorite book: The Bible.
Favorite musicians: The Weeknd; or a regional Mexican group named Herencia De Patrones.
Role model: “My role model is myself in 10 years because in 10 years, I will have completed all of my goals or will be 10 years closer to completing my goals. Not only that, but I will have bettered myself physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.”