McCluer: Devon Tallent
McCluer: Devon Tallent

Devon Tallent, McCluer

Academic rank: 24 of 275.

Sports: Swimming, baseball.

Academic bio: Gold comet 4.0 GPA (three years in a row); three-year National Advanced Designee scholarship winner (JROTC); academic excellence in industrial technology; 2018 Missouri boys state ambassador; American Legion JROTC scholastic excellence-silver award; Sons of the American Revolution medal recipient.

Athletic bio: Baseball: all-conference first team three times; Swimming: top 16 at state; state qualifier four years in a row; state finalist for two events; sportsmanship award.

Activities: Ronald McDonald house; Karen house; helped build a dock for disadvantaged youth with my church.

College, major: Maryville University, forensic science.

Favorite subject: Science.

Favorite book: "Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward.

Favorite musician: NF.

Role model: "My mom, because she does everything she can for us and supports us in anything we want to accomplish.”

