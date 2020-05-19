McCluer: Devon Tallent

Academic rank: 24 of 275.
Sports: Swimming, baseball.
Academic bio: Gold comet 4.0 GPA (three years in a row); three-year National Advanced Designee scholarship winner (JROTC); academic excellence in industrial technology; 2018 Missouri boys state ambassador; American Legion JROTC scholastic excellence-silver award; Sons of the American Revolution medal recipient.
Athletic bio: Baseball: all-conference first team three times; Swimming: top 16 at state; state qualifier four years in a row; state finalist for two events; sportsmanship award.
Activities: Ronald McDonald house; Karen house; helped build a dock for disadvantaged youth with my church.
College, major: Maryville University, forensic science.
Favorite subject: Science.
Favorite book: "Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward.
Favorite musician: NF.
Role model: "My mom, because she does everything she can for us and supports us in anything we want to accomplish.”
