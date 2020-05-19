McCluer North: Dashjia Jennings

Academic rank: 38 of 408.
Sports: Softball, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: Honor roll; academic letter; academic award.
Athletic bio: Track and field: sectional qualifier. Softball: honorable mention all-conference (2018, 2019).
Activities: Senior committee; crossword puzzles; fill-in puzzles.
College: Tennessee State University.
Goal: “I want to be become an FBI agent/profiler. My mom works in the criminal justice field and she inspired me to make a difference in people’s lives.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I enjoy working with complex numbers. I also enjoy having a challenge.”
Favorite book: “Inside the Criminal Mind.”
Favorite musician: Beyoncé.
Role model: My mom. “I watched my mom take care of three girls on her own and she gave everything to us. No matter what we needed she was always there for us. Many times she went without just so her children had what they needed. All I want to do is be able to repay her for the life she prepared me for.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.