McCluer North: Elisabeth Cosentino

Academic rank: 38.
Sports: Soccer, wrestling, volleyball.
Academic bio: Honors and international baccalaureate classes; 3.6 GPA.
Athletic bio: Wrestling: state qualifier (twice, including sixth-place finish in 2021); district and sectional champion; all-conference (three years); second team Post-Dispatch All-Metro. Soccer: second team all-conference; conference and district team champion.
Activities: School club called Best Buddies (vice president); club soccer league; church volleyball league.
College: Mineral Area College.
Goal: “I would love to accomplish helping improve the quality of our world’s environment. I also would love to become a coach and help other athletes achieve the goal that they are pursuing.”
Favorite subject: Environmental science. “This class has helped me become much more environmentally aware and I would suggest the class for everyone.”
Favorite book: “The Unwanteds” by Lisa McMann.
Favorite musician: Cardi B.
Role model: My grandpa. “When I was in fourth grade he came down with a rare disease and was in the ICU for 10 weeks. After coming out of the ICU he learned out to walk again and became as healthy as he could be and lived another four beautiful years of life. His persistence and motivation to keep pushing has definitely been very aspiring on my low times. I always think back to how he kept pushing even when people told him it was impossible, he never lost sight of his goals. I honestly have so much love and respect for him because of it.”