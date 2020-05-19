McCluer South-Berkeley: Jada Brooks
McCluer South-Berkeley: Jada Brooks

Jada Brooks, McCluer South-Berkeley

Academic rank: Top 5.

Sports: Basketball, volleyball, track and field.

Academic bio: “Multiple certificates and medals for being in top 10 in my class since my freshman year.”

Athletic bio: Team captain (basketball, volleyball).

Activities: Student council; leader of planning college trips and seniors’ trip for my grade level. Hobbies: making clothes, hairstyling.

College: University of Missouri.

Goal: “I hope to accomplish getting my degree in kinesiology.”

Favorite subject: Science. “I’ve been taking two science classes a year since my sophomore year. I plan on becoming a physical therapist.”

Favorite book: “Hunger Games.”

Favorite musician: Drake.

Role model: My mother. “She has been a single mother all my life. She has taught me a lot of valuable things.”

