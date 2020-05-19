McCluer South-Berkeley: Jada Brooks

Academic rank: Top 5.
Sports: Basketball, volleyball, track and field.
Academic bio: “Multiple certificates and medals for being in top 10 in my class since my freshman year.”
Athletic bio: Team captain (basketball, volleyball).
Activities: Student council; leader of planning college trips and seniors’ trip for my grade level. Hobbies: making clothes, hairstyling.
College: University of Missouri.
Goal: “I hope to accomplish getting my degree in kinesiology.”
Favorite subject: Science. “I’ve been taking two science classes a year since my sophomore year. I plan on becoming a physical therapist.”
Favorite book: “Hunger Games.”
Favorite musician: Drake.
Role model: My mother. “She has been a single mother all my life. She has taught me a lot of valuable things.”
