 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McCluer South-Berkeley STEAM Academy: Safiyah Reed

  • 0
STEAM Academy at MSB Safiyah Reed

STEAM Academy at MSB Safiyah Reed

Academic rank: 3.

Sports: Basketball, track and field.

Academic bio: National Honor; Society; better than 4.0 grade point average; honor roll; scholar athlete of the year.

Athletic bio: District player of the year (2021); conference player of the year (2020); first team all-conference (2020, 2021); all-district (2020); conference newcomer of the year and second team all-conference (2019); MSHSAA sportsmanship awards.

Activities: National Honor Society; Society of St. Vincent DePaul; working out.

College: Elmhurst University.

Goal: “I hope to get my major in exercise science and minor in communications. I also want gain my master’s and PHD in physical therapy to become a physical therapist and open my own private practice.”

Favorite subject: Anatomy. “I am very interested in the way of the human body. Anatomy is also an important subject for the career I plan to pursue.”

People are also reading…

Favorite book: “Resisting Happiness” by Matthew Kelly.

Role model: Kobe Bryant. “My favorite player is Kobe Bryant. Though Kobe was well known for his amazing talents he was also well hated. Kobe was fearless and always knew the situation. Apart from his outstanding skills, Kobe was not afraid of failure; failure made him better and it made him stronger. The mindset he had is the mindset I aspire to gain whether it‘s at school, while playing sports or in the classroom.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK