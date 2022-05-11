McCluer South-Berkeley STEAM Academy: Safiyah Reed

Academic bio: National Honor; Society; better than 4.0 grade point average; honor roll; scholar athlete of the year.
Athletic bio: District player of the year (2021); conference player of the year (2020); first team all-conference (2020, 2021); all-district (2020); conference newcomer of the year and second team all-conference (2019); MSHSAA sportsmanship awards.
Activities: National Honor Society; Society of St. Vincent DePaul; working out.
College: Elmhurst University.
Goal: “I hope to get my major in exercise science and minor in communications. I also want gain my master’s and PHD in physical therapy to become a physical therapist and open my own private practice.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy. “I am very interested in the way of the human body. Anatomy is also an important subject for the career I plan to pursue.”
Favorite book: “Resisting Happiness” by Matthew Kelly.
Role model: Kobe Bryant. “My favorite player is Kobe Bryant. Though Kobe was well known for his amazing talents he was also well hated. Kobe was fearless and always knew the situation. Apart from his outstanding skills, Kobe was not afraid of failure; failure made him better and it made him stronger. The mindset he had is the mindset I aspire to gain whether it‘s at school, while playing sports or in the classroom.”