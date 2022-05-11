McCluer: Victor Johnson May 11, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save McCluer Victor Johnson Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 31 of 282.Sports: Football, wrestling, baseball.Academic bio: Cumulative grade point average of 3.6; three-year honors orchestra student.Athletic bio: Football: First team all-Suburban Conference running back (2021). Wrestling: Class 3 District 2 champion (2021).Activities: Orchestra; spending time with family; working whenever possible.College: Lincoln University.Goal: “To earn my bachelor's degree and find a career that I love.” Favorite subject: Science. “I love to learn how things around us work. It comes natural to me.”Favorite book: “Holes” by Louis Sachar.Role model: My mother. “She's constantly working and striving to better herself, as well as our family. When I grow up I want to be an even better version of her (if that's possible).” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Student Grade Point Average University Education Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools K through O Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring