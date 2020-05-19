McKinley: Olivia Cadamey
McKinley: Olivia Cadamey

  • 0
Olivia Cadamey, McKinley

Olivia Cadamey, McKinley

Sports: Basketball.

Academic bio: Honor roll; Post-Dispatch A student.

Athletic bio: All-conference third-team selection.

Activities: Volleyball; Future Business Leaders of America; National Order of Sunbeams; wind ensemble.

College: University of Memphis.

Goal: "I would like to become a post-partum nurse. I would also like to give back to my community and influence the younger generation to follow their dreams.”

Favorite subject: “Drama because I can show my creativity in multiple ways and show my creative side in this class.”

Favorite book: "Becoming” by Michelle Obama.

Favorite musicians: Key Glock and Brent Faiyaz.

Role model: My mother and grandmothers. “They are all strong women who taught me to become the person I am today.”

