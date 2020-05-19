McKinley: Olivia Cadamey

Sports: Basketball.
Academic bio: Honor roll; Post-Dispatch A student.
Athletic bio: All-conference third-team selection.
Activities: Volleyball; Future Business Leaders of America; National Order of Sunbeams; wind ensemble.
College: University of Memphis.
Goal: "I would like to become a post-partum nurse. I would also like to give back to my community and influence the younger generation to follow their dreams.”
Favorite subject: “Drama because I can show my creativity in multiple ways and show my creative side in this class.”
Favorite book: "Becoming” by Michelle Obama.
Favorite musicians: Key Glock and Brent Faiyaz.
Role model: My mother and grandmothers. “They are all strong women who taught me to become the person I am today.”
