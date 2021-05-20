 Skip to main content
McKinley: Otis Sistrunk
Academic rank: 35.

Sports: Track and field, cross country, basketball.

Academic bio: Honors math.

Athletic bio: Honorable mention all-Public High League (basketball).

Activities: Writing poems.

College, major: Alabama A&M, engineering.

Goal: “I hope to become a successful engineer and start my own business including engineering.”

Favorite subject: Math. “It’s entertaining and educating.”

Favorite book: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney.

Favorite musician: NBA Youngboy.

Role model: My mom. “She has done so much on her own without much help. She has also been so strong through our many family tragedies.”

 Scholar Athlete
