McKinley: Otis Sistrunk

Academic rank: 35.
Sports: Track and field, cross country, basketball.
Academic bio: Honors math.
Athletic bio: Honorable mention all-Public High League (basketball).
Activities: Writing poems.
College, major: Alabama A&M, engineering.
Goal: “I hope to become a successful engineer and start my own business including engineering.”
Favorite subject: Math. “It’s entertaining and educating.”
Favorite book: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney.
Favorite musician: NBA Youngboy.
Role model: My mom. “She has done so much on her own without much help. She has also been so strong through our many family tragedies.”