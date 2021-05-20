 Skip to main content
Medicine and Bioscience: Graciana Henning
Medicine and Bioscience: Graciana Henning

Sports: Volleyball, soccer.

Academic bio: St. Louis Public Schools scholar athlete (four years);Student of the Month; Missouri Scholar; College Club of St. Louis award; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Volleyball: team player of the year. Soccer: team captain (two years); most improved.

Activities: Created a student media club with other students at school to create yearbook, photograph events at school and write articles for school website; Fellowship of Christian Athletes huddle leader.

College: Calvin University.

Goal: “I hope to become an athletic trainer or physical therapist.”

Favorite subject: Human Body Systems. “That class introduced me to anatomy, which is my favorite thing to learn about and a subject I would like to use in whatever my future career will be.”

Favorite book: Any of the “Percy Jackson” series.

Favorite musician: Corrine Bailey Rae.

Role model: My big sister, Sariah. “She is one of the kindest people I know, but also one of the most driven. She has shown me how much can come from working hard, and has always inspired me to put my best foot forward.”

