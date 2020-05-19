Medicine and Bioscience: Kaliyah Jackson

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: 1st honors; NMSI AP biology academic achievement.
Athletic bio: Basketball: Two-time recipient of MSHSAA sportsmanship and integrity award; Public High League second team all-conference.
Activities: Youth volunteer with KEEN St. Louis and the St. Louis Crisis Nursery.
College, major: Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA), biochemistry.
Goal: “I hope to become a pediatric surgeon because saving the lives of the youth will ensure further human existence. Also, because the next generation of children will be the next doctors, lawyers, celebrities, historians, pilots, etc. Children are the future!”
Favorite subject: Science. “I like science because science branches off into many different sub specialties. I like how science is continuous because something new is discovered every day through science. Science also saves lives and helping people is my passion.”
Favorite book: “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak.
Favorite musician: Drake.
Role model: Candace Parker. “She's who I model my game after on the basketball court and has been my biggest inspiration since I was a kid. She (among many other female athletes) put the women’s game on her back and has inspired many young women, like me, to be great.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.