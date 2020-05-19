Mehlville: Dylan Branson

Academic rank: Top 20 percent.
Sports: Basketball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll.
Athletic bio: All-conference (twice); all-district (three seasons).
Activities: Leadership group; yard work at my grandparents; video games; making a positive influence on kids who look up to me.
College: Southeast Missouri State.
Goal: “I want to play basketball professionally and move on to be a teacher and coach.”
Favorite subject: History. “I get to learn about the past.”
Favorite book: “Basketball Junkie” by Chris Herren.
Favorite musician: Youngboy.
Role model: My dad. “He pushes my brothers and I to be the best we can be.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.