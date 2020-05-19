Mehlville: Dylan Branson
Mehlville: Dylan Branson

Dylan Branson, Mehlville

Academic rank: Top 20 percent.

Sports: Basketball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll.

Athletic bio: All-conference (twice); all-district (three seasons).

Activities: Leadership group; yard work at my grandparents; video games; making a positive influence on kids who look up to me.

College: Southeast Missouri State.

Goal: “I want to play basketball professionally and move on to be a teacher and coach.”

Favorite subject: History. “I get to learn about the past.”

Favorite book: “Basketball Junkie” by Chris Herren.

Favorite musician: Youngboy.

Role model: My dad. “He pushes my brothers and I to be the best we can be.”





