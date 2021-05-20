Mehlville: Jenna Benson

Sports: Soccer, softball, basketball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Mehlville student athlete of the week.
Athletic bio: Soccer: first team all-conference. Softball: all-region.
Activities: We Are Mehlville.
College: Stephens College.
Goal: “I hope to accomplish my nursing degree.”
Favorite subject: Social studies.
Favorite book: “The Maze Runner.”
Favorite musician: Luke Combs.
Role model: My mom. “She has shaped me into the person I am. She has taught me many valuable lessons and has supported me throughout the big and little things in life.”