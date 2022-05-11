 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mehlville: Lauren Rapp

Sports: Soccer, basketball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll.

Athletic bio: Basketball: All-conference, all-district. Soccer: Team captain.

Activities: Senior Exec; K0nnect; student council; Special Olympics steering committee; counseling office aide.

College: University of Arkansas.

Goal: “I hope to graduate college and pursue a career in business.”

Favorite subject: Chemistry. “There were so many different things to learn and it always made me feel accomplished when I finished a big problem.”

Favorite book: “Harry Potter” series.

Role model: My mom. “She always taught me to work hard and pursue what I want in life.”

