Mehlville: Lauren Rapp May 11, 2022 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mehlville Lauren Rapp Scholar Athlete Sports: Soccer, basketball.Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll.Athletic bio: Basketball: All-conference, all-district. Soccer: Team captain.Activities: Senior Exec; K0nnect; student council; Special Olympics steering committee; counseling office aide.College: University of Arkansas.Goal: “I hope to graduate college and pursue a career in business.”Favorite subject: Chemistry. “There were so many different things to learn and it always made me feel accomplished when I finished a big problem.” Favorite book: “Harry Potter” series.Role model: My mom. “She always taught me to work hard and pursue what I want in life.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Lauren Rapp College Career University Of Arkansas Sport Work STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools K through O Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring